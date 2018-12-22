Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (OSIS) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 49,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.58M, down from 332,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 218,253 shares traded or 69.16% up from the average. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 14.41% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 08/03/2018 – OSI Systems Facilitates Significant Drug Seizure in Albania; 26/04/2018 – OSI SEES FY ADJ. EPS $3.50-3.69, SAW $3.45-$3.67; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 21.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 3.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 20.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $225.80 million, up from 16.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, September 16 to “Focus List” rating. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. The company was initiated on Thursday, January 21 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, April 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by William Blair given on Tuesday, October 13. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 21 report. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, November 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $34 target.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of stock. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company owns 13,686 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 44,814 were reported by Notis. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Edmp reported 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Liability owns 47,036 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 33,839 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ent reported 71,850 shares. Private Tru Na reported 0.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp reported 1.57 million shares. Bath Savings Trust has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 40,883 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 15,811 shares. Kempner Capital Mngmt has 289,979 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Security accumulated 0.23% or 64,830 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc invested in 0.16% or 107,129 shares.

Wellcome Trust Ltd, which manages about $6.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.00 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $124.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 10 analysts covering OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. OSI Systems had 31 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, July 7. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Friday, October 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, December 7. The rating was initiated by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 24. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. B. Riley & Co maintained OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) rating on Friday, August 25. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $92 target. Benchmark downgraded the shares of OSIS in report on Thursday, April 28 to “Hold” rating. The stock of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) earned “Buy” rating by BB&T Capital on Wednesday, November 18.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. CHOPRA DEEPAK sold $278,426 worth of stock or 3,800 shares. The insider GOOD STEVEN C sold 4,500 shares worth $311,220. EDRICK ALAN I also sold $2.88 million worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) on Monday, December 3. 552 shares valued at $39,494 were sold by Maginnis Malcolm Peter on Tuesday, November 20.

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 3.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.97 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $17.06 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.05% EPS growth.