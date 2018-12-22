Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (Put) (GIS) by 34.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 79,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 148,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.39M, down from 227,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in General Mills Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOX) by 220% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 10.89M shares traded or 120.03% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) has risen 45.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $4.63 million activity. SASTRE MARIA bought $47,370 worth of stock. $3.74M worth of stock was sold by OGrady Shawn P on Thursday, June 28. Shares for $105,919 were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18. MILLER HEIDI sold 13,204 shares worth $604,321.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Q2 Earnings Outlook For General Mills – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills Offers An Attractive Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The General Mills Incâ€™s (NYSE:GIS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Mgmt Company Inc has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 178,830 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Nbt State Bank N A New York has invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Diligent Invsts Llc owns 10,775 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 177,538 shares. De Burlo Grp reported 21,800 shares. 58,925 were accumulated by Hl Financial Limited Liability Company. Narwhal Cap owns 13,200 shares. Captrust Finance reported 79,884 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 96,670 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 136,358 shares. Patten Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Capital Management L (Call) by 1.83 million shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $687.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 277,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Call) (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 21. RBC Capital Markets downgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, December 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 24 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Monday, October 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $58.0 target. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Sunday, February 25. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $59.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, September 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, July 14 with “Equalweight” rating.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $242.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 10,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

More notable recent Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Twenty-First Century Fox Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Stocks retreat on government shutdown fears – Fox Business” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump says trade agreement will make GM ‘uncomfortable’ moving to Mexico -Fox – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why Editas Medicine Is Sinking Today – Fox Business” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Celldex Therapeutics Sank on Friday – Fox Business” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 3 analyst reports since February 18, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Deutsche Bank.