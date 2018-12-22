Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (INFY) by 19.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.46 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.58M, up from 9.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29M shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS CO. NOT NAMED BY CBI IN FIRST INFORMATION REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report; 30/05/2018 – Infosys Completes Acquisition of Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS OFF INFOSYS BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 1,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.59M, down from 46,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes Sa (NYSE:UGP) by 109,485 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $26.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 257,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,924 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heritage Investors reported 0.16% stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 11,233 shares. Westwood Grp has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 5,888 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Llc has 45,379 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Company has 2.22% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.40 million shares. Aldebaran, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,440 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 718,435 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 1,525 shares. 1,789 are owned by Zebra Management Limited Liability Company. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 131,563 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc has 10,897 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.43% or 9,777 shares. Regions Corp holds 32,933 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 24,267 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $3.29 million were sold by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23. 3,000 shares valued at $707,430 were sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, October 1. LAZARUS FRANZ E also sold $5.22M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, October 25. GALANTI RICHARD A had sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30. 22,500 shares were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG, worth $5.03M on Monday, October 29. Vachris Roland Michael sold 6,600 shares worth $1.49M.