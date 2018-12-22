Genesis Vision (GVT) registered 7.19% step up in 24 hours

It was good day for Genesis Vision (GVT), as it jumped by $0.268181832 or 7.19%, touching $3.99947472. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Genesis Vision (GVT) is looking for the $4.399422192 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $6.10412420001488. The highest price was $4.18937226 and lowest of $3.649133136 for December 21-22. The open was $3.731292888. It last traded at Binance exchange.

For a month, Genesis Vision (GVT) tokens went down -19.85% from $4.99 for coin. For 100 days GVT is down -53.17% from $8.54. It traded at $16.92 200 days ago. Genesis Vision (GVT) has 4.44M coins mined with the market cap $17.74M. It has 4.44M coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/09/2017. The Crypto GVT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision’s ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.