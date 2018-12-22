Gentex (GNTX) Analysts See $0.44 EPS; Franklin Covey Co (FC) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Analysts expect Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $0.44 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. GNTX’s profit would be $115.33 million giving it 11.29 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Gentex Corporation’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 4.39 million shares traded or 78.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Franklin Covey Co (FC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 26 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 29 sold and reduced stock positions in Franklin Covey Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 6.00 million shares, down from 6.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Franklin Covey Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 11.

The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 55,206 shares traded or 130.35% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has risen 20.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company has market cap of $287.97 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers clients with training in management skills, relationship skills, and individual effectiveness, as well as personal-effectiveness literature and electronic educational solutions.

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Franklin Covey to Report First-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “FC Cincinnati selling minority stake – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Franklin Covey Co. Announces Launch of New International Direct Operation in Europe – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Covey Company: Don’t Get Too Excited – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Atlanta United to pay another record transfer fee, for star who may replace Miguel Almiron – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on January, 3. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -246.15% negative EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 10% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. for 484,604 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 817,779 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.67% invested in the company for 359,513 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,100 shares.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OSK vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex Tech to be Featured on Rinspeed’s microSNAP Autonomous Vehicle Concept at CES – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: NUE, DCI, LYB, NSP, GNTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold Gentex Corporation shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 24.05 million shares. 38,154 were accumulated by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 92,732 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 10,715 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 17,383 shares. 240,233 were accumulated by Natixis. Capital World stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Carroll Assoc Incorporated has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 0.03% or 4,800 shares. 113,061 were accumulated by Ameritas Ptnrs. Qs Lc holds 0% or 72 shares. Aperio Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp owns 72,030 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Com invested in 0.31% or 38,941 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gentex had 4 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, October 22.