Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 8,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,015 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.60M, down from 49,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 4.47M shares traded or 69.62% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 45.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP’S BOARD AUTHORIZES UP TO $750M SHARE BUYBACK

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $527,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 1.50M shares traded or 36.87% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. UNM’s profit will be $288.73 million for 5.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.12 per share. GPC’s profit will be $193.72 million for 17.65 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

