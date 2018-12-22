Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 607% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 303,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.83M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $588.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 1.64M shares traded or 111.50% up from the average. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 17.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants; 14/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – FDA PROVIDED A BIOSIMILAR USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 84C, EST. LOSS/SHR 86C; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE CASH USE IN OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $30 – $35 MLN PER QUARTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 7.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 4,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,459 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.81 million, down from 63,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 1.50 million shares traded or 36.89% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 2.69 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $42.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 239,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,500 shares, and cut its stake in Iridex Corp (NASDAQ:IRIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.17, from 2.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold CHRS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 59.61 million shares or 3.17% more from 57.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 661,168 shares. Temasek (Private) has 0.63% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 6.56M shares. Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 86,082 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 4.63M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd has 1.17M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 149,820 shares. C Ww Wide Grp Inc Inc Hldgs A S owns 227,896 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 1.27M shares. Hanseatic Serv stated it has 189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 213,776 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 189,692 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Our Watchlist Pick ARMO Acquired, Ziopharma Low Cash, Coherus PDUFA Date – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Daily Biotech Pulse: Celgene’s Lymphoma Trial Meets Endpoint, Merit Medical’s Strong Q2, Bluebird Bio Offering – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Coherus BioSciences to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8th – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coherus Secures Private Placement from Temasek Nasdaq:CHRS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coherus BioSciences’ (CHRS) CEO Dennis Lanfear on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Coherus Biosciences had 22 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 27 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 19. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, September 7. Maxim Group maintained Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) on Friday, March 9 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CHRS in report on Monday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 3 by Zacks. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 7 by Maxim Group. The stock of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 12 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 17.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.12 per share. GPC’s profit will be $193.72 million for 17.65 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VEA) by 171,512 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $77.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 23,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Prn) (IJH).

Among 13 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Gabellu & Co. on Thursday, July 14. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9400 target in Thursday, April 19 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, July 20. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of GPC in report on Wednesday, September 30 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GPC in report on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Essendant (ESND) to Combine with Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) SP Richards – StreetInsider.com” on April 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts – The Company Too Many Investors Choose To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Company – View The Pullback As A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on October 20, 2017. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Motion Industries names Randy P. Breaux new president – Birmingham – Birmingham Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Growth Portfolio Addition: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $260 activity. On Thursday, July 26 Neill James R sold $50,145 worth of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 512 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold GPC shares while 198 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 113.63 million shares or 5.34% more from 107.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Charter Trust owns 6,367 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 10,560 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Dupont Cap owns 7,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Old Dominion Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Whitnell & invested 0.12% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). California-based Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First City Mgmt Inc holds 0.39% or 5,925 shares. 199 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc. Moreover, Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.53% or 14,688 shares in its portfolio. 16,121 were reported by Natixis L P. Cordasco Fincl Networks owns 32 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).