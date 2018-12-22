Among 5 analysts covering KBR (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR had 7 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of KBR in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 23. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KBR in report on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 19 by Macquarie Research. See KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) latest ratings:

31/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 New Target: $25 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28 Downgrade

13/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $20 New Target: $24 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16 New Target: $19 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $21 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Maintain

23/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $20 Maintain

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 1.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 42,699 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock declined 22.81%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 2.72 million shares with $190.14M value, down from 2.77 million last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 5.07 million shares traded or 125.80% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.75, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold KBR, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 131.09 million shares or 1.58% more from 129.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.13% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd reported 458,187 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 449,328 shares. 555,936 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Llc. 1.70M are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny has 0.02% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 16,564 shares. Shelton owns 10,499 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Trust Lp has 237,926 shares. Frontier Capital Co Ltd Co accumulated 2.70M shares. Systematic Management L P owns 2.17 million shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 3.87 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 5.15 million shares traded or 148.90% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has declined 9.03% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 13/03/2018 – KBR INC – REFINANCING TO HAVE SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES INCLUDING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, PERFORMANCE LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY, & TWO TERM LOANS; 17/05/2018 – KBR Declares Dividend of $0.08; 14/03/2018 – KBR SAYS SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2 BLN OF NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Contract for HURL Project in India; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests; 12/04/2018 – KBR Expands Proprietary ROSE Technology into Latin America with ENAP Contract in Chile; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ITS JV COMPANY SELECTED BY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO ESTABLISH & MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – KBR SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2B OF NEW SR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 59,339 shares to 2.61 million valued at $401.17 million in 2018Q3. It also upped United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) stake by 14,081 shares and now owns 226,901 shares. Denbury Resources Inc (NYSE:DNR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier had 4 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 14. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $82 target in Monday, July 16 report. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 145.71% or $1.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. HFC’s profit will be $297.27 million for 7.17 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

