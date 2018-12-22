Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 326.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 4,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29 million, up from 1,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40M shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 19.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 1,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,946 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, down from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $235.24. About 3.05M shares traded or 102.39% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 90 shares stake. Hanseatic Mngmt owns 2.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,802 shares. Texas-based Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capital Global reported 33.18M shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 733,204 shares. Axa holds 193,444 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 146,978 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 52,039 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Redwood Investments Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 11,669 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas, New York-based fund reported 25,886 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 1,832 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Noven Financial Group Inc Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 697 shares. Redmond Asset Lc holds 1,928 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 42,612 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. 38,976 shares valued at $14.47 million were sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. $237,279 worth of stock was sold by BARTON RICHARD N on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $366,760 were sold by WELLS DAVID B. HASTINGS REED sold $33.13M worth of stock or 79,800 shares. Shares for $4.20 million were sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, July 23 the insider SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10M.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $391.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,096 shares to 18,735 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 78,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,670 shares, and cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 20 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by GBH Insights on Thursday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $388 target. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $210 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 15 by FBR Capital. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $273.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,561 shares to 53,360 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.36 EPS, up 54.61% or $1.54 from last year’s $2.82 per share. NOC’s profit will be $756.98 million for 13.49 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.54 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $11.33 million activity. Caylor Mark A sold $1.35 million worth of stock or 4,543 shares. Antkowiak Patrick M. had sold 5,137 shares worth $1.59M on Monday, September 17. $319,521 worth of stock was sold by Kalan Lesley A on Monday, August 27. On Monday, July 30 Perry David T sold $1.33M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 4,425 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.75 million was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, November 2. Shares for $3.34M were sold by CHESTON SHEILA C. on Wednesday, October 3.