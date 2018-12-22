Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 28.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 30.98%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 75,000 shares with $10.95 million value, down from 105,000 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $5.04B valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.09. About 1.66 million shares traded or 97.69% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 39.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101, ALLOGENEIC CRISPR-BASED CAR-T TARGETED TOWARD CD19+ MALIGNANCIES; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 17/05/2018 – Obsidian Presents Preclinical Data at ASGCT Showing Advancement of Its Regulated lL12 and lL15 Programs to Enable Safer and More Effective CAR-T Therapies; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – Legend Announces FDA clearance of IND application on CAR-T immuno-cell therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales

Cipher Capital Lp increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 138.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 11,981 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)'s stock declined 22.63%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 20,645 shares with $1.87M value, up from 8,664 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $11.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 4.04 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Obseva Sa stake by 135,000 shares to 535,000 valued at $9.65M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 225,000 shares. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold BLUE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.18 million shares or 8.40% more from 51.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr stated it has 1,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 1,750 shares. First Tru Lp holds 0.16% or 601,883 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 95,146 shares. Limited Ca has invested 0.24% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Franklin Res has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 2,535 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 509,367 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Pnc Fin Service owns 1,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 11,446 shares. Victory Capital Management has 510,008 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 15,400 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 235,787 shares.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $-2.78 earnings per share, down 10.32% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.52 per share. After $-2.73 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. bluebird bio had 6 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $166 target in Monday, November 5 report. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Thursday, December 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Janney Capital to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) rating on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "bluebird bio Enters Oversold Territory (BLUE) – Nasdaq" on December 20, 2018

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) stake by 29,013 shares to 7,772 valued at $248,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 22,560 shares and now owns 27,967 shares. Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 24,905 shares. Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cim Ltd invested 0.17% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 71,331 shares. Fiduciary Company reported 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 62,958 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 170,272 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 281,005 shares. 350 were reported by Cwm. British Columbia Management Corp reported 56,105 shares stake. Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 1.12M shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 29,963 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.09 million activity. ALDRICH DAVID J had sold 10,000 shares worth $959,200.

Among 9 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 14 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Tuesday, November 20 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 9 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, December 10 to “Sector Weight”. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 9 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, November 12. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Charter Equity downgraded Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, November 9 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 23.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2018 – Nasdaq" on November 23, 2018