Ghp Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Target (TGT) Position; Model N (MODN) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Model N Inc (MODN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.45, from 1.76 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 51 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 39 sold and decreased their stakes in Model N Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 20.92 million shares, up from 18.19 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Model N Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 24 Increased: 34 New Position: 17.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 9.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc acquired 3,933 shares as Target Corp (TGT)'s stock declined 23.46%. The Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 45,202 shares with $3.99M value, up from 41,269 last quarter. Target Corp now has $31.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $411.96 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 497,313 shares traded or 93.51% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (MODN) has declined 8.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. for 391,590 shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 1.33 million shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trigran Investments Inc. has 2.11% invested in the company for 642,371 shares. The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. has invested 1.85% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 90,676 shares.

