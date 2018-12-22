D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) by 25.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 7,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63M, up from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 259,534 shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 25.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 48.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 8,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,735 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $675,000, down from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $294.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 7,194 shares to 27,168 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 79,127 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Goodman Financial invested in 85,571 shares. 78,237 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 569,790 were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Fosun Intl invested in 602,122 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Annex Advisory Service Llc holds 0.26% or 22,080 shares. Ameritas Investment has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 5,892 shares. Cincinnati Insurance reported 343,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.23% or 321,304 shares. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 110,020 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Co owns 2,837 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,235 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 89,854 shares. Hallmark has 29,440 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold IBTX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 6.57% more from 17.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banc Funds Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,500 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech owns 6,622 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Liability owns 0.64% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 403,305 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 7,275 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Susquehanna Gp Llp has 17,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 183,801 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 105,150 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0% or 5,487 shares. American Bancshares invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc reported 111,220 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). 362,205 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 14 buys, and 1 sale for $3.88 million activity. Brooks Daniel W bought $50,208 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Cifu Douglas A bought $547,898 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 500 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares with value of $25,782 were bought by HOLMES CRAIG E. Shares for $32,858 were sold by Hickox Michelle S. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $59,873 was bought by Fair William E. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.65M was made by SMITH G STACY on Friday, September 14.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $354.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 68,394 shares to 5,580 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 35,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,794 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

