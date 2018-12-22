Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.61 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 38.64% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. GBCI’s profit would be $51.55M giving it 15.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 3.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.94 million shares traded or 322.65% up from the average. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 13.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. William Lyon Homes had 3 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, September 20. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. See William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) latest ratings:

20/09/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $35 New Target: $22 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $27 New Target: $23 Maintain

10/07/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32 New Target: $35 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 63.91 million shares or 0.88% more from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Da Davidson & has 7,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 20,736 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.26 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 22,492 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 503,653 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il invested in 511,645 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 419,841 shares. Piedmont Inc reported 19,471 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Swiss Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 147,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 20.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company has market cap of $402.09 million. It operates in six divisions: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It has a 6.12 P/E ratio. The firm sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

