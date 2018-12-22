Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.05, from 0.64 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 13 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 22 trimmed and sold positions in Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 3.71 million shares, down from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Provident Financial Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 19 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 6.03% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. for 359,394 shares. Continental Advisors Llc owns 148,333 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 52,248 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 153,841 shares.

Analysts await Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PROV’s profit will be $1.88M for 15.27 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to clients and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company has market cap of $114.63 million. It operates through two divisions: Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. It has a 27.86 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. The insider Piell Hilda Harris sold $319,025. Bernacchi Jeffrey M. sold $878,762 worth of stock or 4,976 shares. Another trade for 187 shares valued at $35,530 was made by Pankau Ronald A. on Monday, December 10. On Wednesday, December 12 Tully Sean sold $2.59 million worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 13,500 shares. Tobin Jack J also sold $1.37 million worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares. 5,000 shares were sold by Carey Charles P, worth $959,220. Pietrowicz John W. also sold $410,275 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 1,448 shares. Junto Management Lp accumulated 318,504 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 99,790 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 4,555 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc reported 0.38% stake. Old Dominion Cap Management has invested 1.46% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Voya Investment Mngmt reported 116,065 shares. Marvin Palmer Assocs Inc stated it has 5.39% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 30,998 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 2.03M shares. First Allied Advisory owns 2,716 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 439,561 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 97,850 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,752 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, October 26. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $177 target. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 16. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 20 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $192 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Monday, November 5 report.