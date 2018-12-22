Among 11 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Lam Research had 15 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. FBR Capital downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, October 29 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, October 23. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, October 1. See Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) latest ratings:

29/10/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225 New Target: $160 Downgrade

23/10/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225 New Target: $165 Downgrade

17/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $261 New Target: $231 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/10/2018 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

26/09/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $216 New Target: $177 Maintain

12/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $224 New Target: $180 Downgrade

28/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $285 Downgrade

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $239 New Target: $216 Maintain

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 19.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc acquired 258,942 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock declined 16.21%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 1.60 million shares with $67.42 million value, up from 1.34M last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $12.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 8.96M shares traded or 58.30% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 88 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 133.35 million shares or 1.21% less from 134.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Invest Service Llc invested in 2.38% or 30,043 shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Etrade Capital reported 5,698 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has 240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New England Rech Management accumulated 8,350 shares or 0.82% of the stock. First In invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 29,183 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,850 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Savings Bank Of The West stated it has 22,796 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 44,142 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bridgeway holds 0.15% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 103,300 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.85% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Sta Wealth Management Ltd Co invested 0.69% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.73 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $127.16. About 3.91 million shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “February 2019 Options Now Available For Lam Research (LRCX) – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research’s (LRCX) CEO Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DE, RHT, LRCX – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. D.R. Horton had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of DHI in report on Wednesday, August 1 to “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Friday, July 27 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, November 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, November 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 16 by Argus Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 14.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 22,253 shares to 38,590 valued at $4.20M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 6,266 shares and now owns 221,378 shares. Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brave Warrior Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.43% or 796,400 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 568,436 shares. D E Shaw Comm Inc accumulated 0.03% or 649,814 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Guardian Cap LP owns 10,032 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 5.79 million shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt accumulated 11,866 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Waratah Cap Advsr owns 19,652 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Signaturefd Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1,339 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 11,574 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 4.97 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) – 4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Home Depot Stock the Best Housing Play? – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: A Contrarian Play in iShares US Home Construction ETF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.