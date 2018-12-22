Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 165.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 70,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,867 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30M, up from 42,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 7,449 shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has risen 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 24.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 2,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.33 million, up from 11,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96 million shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Affiliated With Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein: Economy looks ‘awfully good’ and should keep growing; 26/04/2018 – Oil is entering an ‘age of restraint’ just as earnings recover, Goldman strategist says; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS COWEN AND COMPANY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, REGIONS SECURITIES LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End–Update; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Compensation and Benefits Expenses $4.12B

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $191.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 71,700 shares to 202,913 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.43 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 2.83 in 2018Q2.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $234.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific City by 60,271 shares to 244,479 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

