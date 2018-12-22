Goodhaven Capital Management Cut Macys (M) Holding; Asta Funding (ASFI) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Macys Inc (M) stake by 33.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 11.37%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 40,000 shares with $1.39M value, down from 60,000 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $8.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 10.33M shares traded or 27.23% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs

Asta Funding Inc (ASFI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.13, from 0.63 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 3 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold positions in Asta Funding Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 978,944 shares, down from 1.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Asta Funding Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Safe Is Macy’s and Its Dividend? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Macy’s Finally Has a Real Growth Strategy – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s: Steady Turnaround Fuels Growth And 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carter’s: Unreasonably Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s launches cash tender for $600M in debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Macy’s (NYSE:M), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macy’s had 7 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Cowen & Co. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of M in report on Friday, August 10 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16 with “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) rating on Thursday, August 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $35 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, December 6 by Atlantic Securities.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.76 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.82 per share. M’s profit will be $848.65M for 2.55 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 922.22% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 3,479 shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. Asta Funding, Inc. (ASFI) has risen 22.80% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASFI News: 06/03/2018 ASTA Appoints Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® as Official Mobility and Special Needs Partner for ASTA and NACTA; 18/05/2018 – Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter; 16/05/2018 – ASTA FUNDING INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Asta Funding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASFI)

More notable recent Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Compliance Letter – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Asta Funding surges after continued listing plan accepted by Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asta Funding, Inc. Announces $5.30 Per Share Special Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Rbf Capital Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Asta Funding, Inc. for 400,000 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 119 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 83,600 shares.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.07 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past.