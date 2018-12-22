Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Weatherford Intl Plc (WFT) by 17.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 80.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.52 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.21M, down from 13.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Weatherford Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.25M market cap company. The stock increased 8.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 72.48 million shares traded or 168.44% up from the average. Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) has declined 86.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 02/04/2018 – Weatherford International Ltd. CDS Widens 141 Bps, Most in 22; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD: LAND-RIGS DIVESTITURE TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 21/05/2018 – Weatherford at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD & VALIANT FORM ALLIANCE TO COMMERCIALIZE ESPS; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC – IN QTR, RECORDED PRE-TAX CHARGES OF $57 MLN; 07/05/2018 – WEATHERFORD-VALIANT TO MARKET ELECTRICAL SUBMERSIBLE PUMPS; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE OPERATING INCOME DOWN VS 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Loss $245M

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 40.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 107,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 160,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74M, down from 267,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 5.19 million shares traded or 59.69% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $595.21 million for 7.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.23% EPS growth.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $686.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 30,970 shares to 182,690 shares, valued at $43.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 52,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 85,500 shares to 95,600 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 21,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Weatherford International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 30 investors sold WFT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 0.88% less from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Stephens Ar reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Fdx Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.01% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). Raymond James Assocs has 3.89 million shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 107,942 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 291,310 shares. Cap Ca holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 254,400 shares. Oppenheimer Company accumulated 0.02% or 240,447 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 25,000 shares. Q Global Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.57% in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT). State Street Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) for 35.24 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 184,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,521 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Hrt Llc accumulated 39,092 shares.

