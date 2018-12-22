Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 48.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 193,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 589,762 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.25M, up from 396,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 9.63 million shares traded or 135.00% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 52.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81M, down from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24 million shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 248.99 million shares or 1.73% less from 253.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 22,190 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bessemer Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 74,292 shares. Jbf Incorporated holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 30,900 shares. Cadence Mgmt stated it has 8,839 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 34 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,636 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 111,155 shares. 9,131 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company. 27,311 were accumulated by 1492 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 132,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 5.64 million shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $70.76 million activity. Roberts Colin sold $302,100 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 27. On Friday, August 24 Hinson Mike sold $383,180 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 13,328 shares. $105,499 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares were bought by ALAMEDDINE A R. 3,193 Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares with value of $63,668 were bought by Windlinger Jerry. Sheffield Bryan sold $70.38 million worth of stock. The insider Brokmeyer Ron bought $60,900.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 13,813 shares to 111,240 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc Com (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 71,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,276 shares, and cut its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.48M for 12.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

