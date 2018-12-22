Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 57,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,074 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.98M, down from 94,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 14.35M shares traded or 84.54% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 19,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 667,496 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.61 million, up from 647,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 5.12 million shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Inc invested in 0.09% or 173,488 shares. Invesco owns 0.35% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10.48 million shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa has 276,839 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7,415 shares. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 0.04% or 175,000 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 13,595 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And Tru owns 0.43% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 66,236 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 209,208 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust Com owns 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,826 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 1.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 29,319 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Peapack Gladstone invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Voloridge Invest Management has 564,337 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 13,083 shares to 603,135 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19B for 18.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by Flessner Kyle M on Wednesday, October 31.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL) by 90,463 shares to 289,100 shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpp Plc Adr (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,975 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

