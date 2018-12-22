Among 2 analysts covering MoneyGram Int (NASDAQ:MGI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MoneyGram Int had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 6. See MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) latest ratings:

15/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $2 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $7 New Target: $6.5 Maintain

Grace & White Inc increased Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) stake by 6.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grace & White Inc acquired 13,929 shares as Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI)’s stock rose 27.36%. The Grace & White Inc holds 213,841 shares with $5.29 million value, up from 199,912 last quarter. Emc Ins Group Inc now has $695.02 million valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 106,471 shares traded or 164.16% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 8.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 22/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Four Questions For Dell EMC Channel Chief Joyce Mullen; 22/03/2018 – VP Bogart Disposes 418 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 06/03/2018 – VP Link Disposes 399 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – REVISING 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – EMC School’s VP of Computer Science Products Nikki Navta to Speak at SXSW EDU 2018; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and Inspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $92.99 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 1.61M shares traded or 175.39% up from the average. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 84.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 24C; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM SEES 2018 CONSTANT FX REV. DOWN 4%-6%; 14/05/2018 – Sand Grove Capital Management Exits Position in MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.79, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold MoneyGram International, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 44.72 million shares or 0.57% less from 44.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 180,031 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.02% or 552,974 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 48,313 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment L P holds 17,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). D E Shaw Inc reported 1.93 million shares. Element Cap invested in 0% or 38,016 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 4,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Grace & White Inc decreased Csw Industrials Inc Com stake by 5,787 shares to 21,557 valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kimball Intl Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:KBAL) stake by 28,165 shares and now owns 29,900 shares. Williams Sonoma Inc Com (NYSE:WSM) was reduced too.