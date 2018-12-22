Graham Capital Management Lp increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 188.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp acquired 14,880 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 22,788 shares with $3.62M value, up from 7,908 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $94.03B valuation. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57M shares traded or 78.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 13 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold stakes in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.68 million shares, up from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Comerica Securities Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund for 154,510 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 278,586 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 554,603 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 78,687 shares.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 131,806 shares traded or 109.21% up from the average. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) has declined 10.32% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com had 25 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, August 31. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by Macquarie Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Thursday, September 27. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $180 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, August 30. Credit Suisse maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Thursday, September 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 30.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 187 insider sales for $184.32 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $587,600. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $114,345. Roos John Victor sold 176 shares worth $26,314. 2,160 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $303,674 on Tuesday, December 11. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $2.27 million was made by Benioff Marc on Friday, October 5. Tallapragada Srinivas also sold $65,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Conway Craig also sold $58,605 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.54% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). C M Bidwell And Associate owns 1,870 shares. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Karp Cap Mngmt Corp holds 17,565 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.22% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 10,412 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bell Bancshares invested 0.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested 0.75% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hap Trading Limited Liability Co owns 12,120 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability holds 4,094 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 420,939 were reported by Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 29,002 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).