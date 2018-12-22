Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 81.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 1,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $109,000, down from 1,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 951,735 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 18.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, up from 66,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 15,876 shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 17.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since July 31, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $262,146 activity. 420 shares were bought by Parlett John K Jr, worth $14,387. MIDDLETON MICHAEL L also bought $8,392 worth of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.72, from 3.22 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 6 investors sold TCFC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 1.83 million shares or 48.91% less from 3.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 41,451 shares. Macquarie Group holds 926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 16,340 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 10,929 shares. 18,242 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd has 8,933 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Northern accumulated 48,493 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 219,767 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 16 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 1,937 shares stake. Bessemer Group Inc owns 3,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.40 million activity. Tapia Eric R sold $518,784 worth of stock or 1,534 shares. ANDERSON BRIAN P had sold 1,000 shares worth $360,177 on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 126 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 30,864 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt accumulated 1,650 shares. Old Republic Interest has 150,000 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Lord Abbett And Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 60,911 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Catalyst Advsrs Llc reported 56,604 shares. Lpl Limited Com reported 14,812 shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Lc. Principal Grp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 72,238 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 2,146 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,696 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division reported 6,763 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 EPS, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63M for 19.01 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $945.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) by 120,972 shares to 300,721 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return International Equity Etf by 9,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World Etf.

