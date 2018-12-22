Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Amber Road (AMBR) stake by 9.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 109,329 shares as Amber Road (AMBR)’s stock declined 11.34%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 1.03M shares with $9.89 million value, down from 1.14M last quarter. Amber Road now has $222.06M valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 181,139 shares traded or 70.68% up from the average. Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) has risen 12.47% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution

Among 6 analysts covering Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Novo Nordisk had 6 analyst reports since October 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Jefferies. See Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 2.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AMBR shares while 15 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.62 million shares or 10.09% more from 17.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 67,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,039 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd Co invested in 250,117 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 36,012 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% or 25,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 91,583 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 37,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer And Com invested in 0.06% or 237,943 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 75,248 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com reported 139,798 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 45,106 shares. Spark Invest Limited reported 72,100 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Propetro Holding stake by 34,761 shares to 550,711 valued at $9.08M in 2018Q3. It also upped Fennec Pharmaceuticals stake by 166,121 shares and now owns 223,123 shares. Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was raised too.

Analysts await Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Amber Road, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 13 insider sales for $1.87 million activity. Shares for $313,074 were sold by Conway Thomas E on Friday, September 7. $73,912 worth of stock was sold by Preuninger James W on Monday, July 16. Pieri Nathan also sold $73,704 worth of Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) shares. CRAVEN PAMELA bought $17,600 worth of stock.

