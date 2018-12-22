Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Incorporated (MET) by 32.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 27,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60M, down from 82,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36 million shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 14.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 1,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,099 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53 million, down from 13,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42M shares traded or 83.51% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.32 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt has 9,720 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.41M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 0.09% or 17,521 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 0.01% stake. Cleararc Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 25,708 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 2.84 million shares. Cedar Hill Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 0.98% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 93,354 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Burney owns 6,898 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 128,455 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc. Moneta Gru Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 7,485 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 77,775 shares. Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 278,256 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 94 shares. Cordasco Finance Net holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio.

More recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “MetLife Names New Leaders for Japan and EMEA – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tamara L. Schock to Join MetLife as Chief Accounting Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 13. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the shares of MET in report on Friday, November 10 to “Hold” rating. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 5. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 10. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 29 by FBR Capital. Wells Fargo maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Wednesday, April 19 with “Buy” rating.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 11 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. On Friday, June 24 the stock rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, December 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 3. As per Wednesday, January 27, the company rating was maintained by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.06M for 17.29 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

More important recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MobileIron, ServiceSource International, A10 Networks, FleetCor Technologies, Altice, and Live Nation Entertainment â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha”, Businesswire.com published: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc reported 0% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 2,886 shares. 72,551 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs. Fred Alger Management invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Columbus Circle invested in 180,942 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 306,295 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 36,611 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glaxis Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 6.18% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,550 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 191,978 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 13,286 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,198 shares. 169 are owned by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Putnam Investments has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 87,631 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 9,813 shares to 27,774 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV) by 47,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).