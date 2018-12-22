Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 60.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 15,154 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock declined 1.25%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 9,867 shares with $717,000 value, down from 25,021 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $23.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 2.64M shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Genl Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 46.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 3,916 shares as Genl Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 4,474 shares with $916,000 value, down from 8,390 last quarter. Genl Dynamics Corp now has $44.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35M shares traded or 146.20% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 18,399 shares to 20,811 valued at $3.68 million in 2018Q3. It also upped M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 3,828 shares and now owns 5,471 shares. Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 3,586 shares. Fund Mgmt reported 61,398 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 60,916 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 30,645 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 12,800 shares. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 0.02% or 153,708 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 100,528 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 23,758 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 17,888 shares. Bp Public has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 28,000 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 3,529 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 36,695 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 3,297 shares.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 26.23% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.61 per share. RSG’s profit will be $249.92M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.10% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Republic Services had 5 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 26. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Monday, September 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $78 target.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $17.04 million activity. Another trade for 9,500 shares valued at $665,000 was sold by Serianni Charles F. 1,500 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares with value of $108,525 were bought by Kirk Jennifer M. 225,734 shares were sold by SLAGER DONALD W, worth $16.48M on Friday, August 10.

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GD in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, October 26. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $222 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,550 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0.17% or 95,985 shares. Transamerica Finance Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 5 shares. Stanley invested in 0.27% or 5,367 shares. Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.2% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 3,358 were reported by Lincoln National Corporation. Kentucky Retirement reported 27,624 shares stake. State Street invested in 0.18% or 11.43 million shares. Lord Abbett Lc owns 0.2% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 347,091 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company owns 5,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 1,723 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 237 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 6,684 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.04% or 34,672 shares. Macroview Management Limited Liability Company reported 125 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. The insider CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold 22,500 shares worth $4.35 million. 600 shares were bought by Reynolds Catherine B, worth $100,585. 3,000 shares valued at $509,612 were bought by Malcolm Mark on Friday, October 26. Johnson S. Daniel had sold 77,810 shares worth $15.55 million.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 24,834 shares to 50,923 valued at $5.96 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Global Reit Etf (REET) stake by 15,691 shares and now owns 34,004 shares. Vanguard Ftse Etfdeveloped Markets Etf (VEA) was raised too.