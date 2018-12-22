Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At T Inc (T) by 23.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 15,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,578 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, down from 67,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in At T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 161.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 53,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.12 million, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users Quarter End 2.2B; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 06/04/2018 – VC pioneer Ann Winblad: A Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable business model; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people:; 22/03/2018 – During an interview with Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his concern about having too much of his own personal ideology influencing Facebook’s rules and regulations; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads; 02/05/2018 – News10: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica the data firm at the center of #Facebook privacy scandal will close…

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $613.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,484 shares to 14,571 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Etfindex Fds Ftse Emergingmkts Etf (VWO) by 590,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Newcl A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt reported 1.30M shares stake. Graham Capital Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 157,039 shares. 74,692 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust. Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hamlin Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 4.26% or 3.24M shares. The Ohio-based Valmark Advisers has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 463,718 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 18.67 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12.35 million shares. Bainco Invsts holds 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 88,095 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.18% or 117,747 shares. Strategic stated it has 90,049 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Swedbank owns 3.37 million shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 0.12% stake.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Independent Research. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of T in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 24. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 1 by Macquarie Research. HSBC upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, September 26 to “Hold” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 18. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by Pivotal Research. The rating was maintained by GBH Insights on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy”. Argus Research initiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, October 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, April 28. As per Friday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 29 by SunTrust. Raymond James maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 17 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpine Global Ltd Liability has 22,590 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Ftb stated it has 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schnieders Mngmt owns 12,641 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 406,286 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds holds 6.82% or 280,000 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 60,715 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Dana Inc has invested 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hollencrest Mgmt holds 10,036 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust stated it has 36,188 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advsr Llc holds 0.52% or 102,023 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,552 shares. 92,586 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset. Hillhouse Management Limited has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).