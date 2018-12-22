Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 6,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,753 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $407,000, down from 13,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.57% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 7.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 55,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 786,370 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.35M, up from 730,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 10.33 million shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY Concept Store in New York City; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Speciality Retail Stocks to Seek Refuge In – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.C. Penney: Is Price-To-Book Of 0.4 Cheap Enough? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CAE to issue $550M of notes, completes Bombardier deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “General Mills to invest $8.5M in new Georgia pet food facility, create 50-plus jobs – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third stock plummets with Dow, other banks – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Macy’s Inc. had 122 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, July 24 by Atlantic Securities. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, January 21 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 24. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Standpoint Research. On Friday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 12. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Monday, June 11.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $42.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 729,251 shares to 7.66 million shares, valued at $877.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 12,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,831 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $63 target in Friday, February 26 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Tuesday, December 19 to “Buy”. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Monday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained the shares of MO in report on Friday, September 21 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Marijuana Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: A Juul In Its Crown? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Hits Lows: Should We Worry? – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Everything Is Different Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $445.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 21,277 shares to 103,701 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).