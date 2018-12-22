Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 17,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,653 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.55M, up from 213,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32 million shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69 million, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 2.05M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $192.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 9,800 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold BDN shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 165.78 million shares or 4.87% less from 174.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Millennium stated it has 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 83,469 shares. Amer Century owns 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 612,378 shares. Sorin Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Piermont Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 179,070 shares. Eii Mngmt Inc accumulated 66,911 shares or 0.52% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 33,064 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 53,750 were reported by Bailard Inc. Regions Fincl owns 285 shares. Voya Investment Ltd invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 133,210 shares to 608,293 shares, valued at $19.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Adr (NYSE:MTU) by 362,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV).