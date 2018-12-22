Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 126.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 13,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,024 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, up from 10,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,982 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99M, up from 43,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 47.29M shares traded or 225.19% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $269.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V F by 3,034 shares to 3,769 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Msci U by 7,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,425 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturit (MINT).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. On Monday, August 13 the insider OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $5.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 15,758 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,242 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22M. $214,914 worth of stock was sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. 15,000 shares were sold by Corson Bradley W, worth $1.26M on Wednesday, September 19. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28.

