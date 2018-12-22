Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 3.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 13,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 408,526 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.69M, down from 421,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.13 million shares traded or 54.47% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has declined 3.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.66% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR UNILEVER PRICES $2.1BILLION BOND ON US MKT; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 12,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 98,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.56 million, up from 86,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world

Among 11 analysts covering Unilever NV (NYSE:UN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Unilever NV had 13 analyst reports since September 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) on Wednesday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Buy” on Friday, September 25. The company was initiated on Monday, August 22 by Bernstein. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UN in report on Friday, July 22 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 31 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 23 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The stock of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by JP Morgan.

More recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Defensive Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. Also Fool.ca published the news titled: “You Could Do a Lot Worse Than Owning the Brookfield 5 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo in talks with Unilever to sell Horlicks unit – FT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 333,869 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Azimuth Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seizert Capital Prtn Lc holds 4,294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fund Evaluation Gru Limited Com accumulated 0.25% or 12,915 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 7,816 shares or 0.35% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 638,553 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,213 shares. The California-based Everett Harris And Ca has invested 3.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Incorporated has 2.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Incorporated owns 168,637 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company owns 2,968 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co holds 26,758 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.78% or 195,856 shares in its portfolio.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by GBH Insights on Wednesday, February 7 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 6. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $112.0 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, November 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, November 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, April 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. On Wednesday, May 11 the stock rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Imperial Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Jefferies.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Zacks.com” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Disney Shares Rise After Big Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Why I Bought Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.