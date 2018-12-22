Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,443 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86M, down from 15,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 744.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 128,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 145,431 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 17,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 3.18 million shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 75.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Leerink Swann maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 12 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $149 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. On Wednesday, October 14 the stock rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Standpoint Research with “Sell” on Friday, May 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 13. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $147.0 target in Friday, October 6 report.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $307.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 39,700 shares to 41,500 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A sold 7,899 shares worth $1.08M. MULCAHY ANNE M bought 748 shares worth $100,050. $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex. $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter. 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Tru holds 421,895 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) accumulated 0.42% or 3,200 shares. Shikiar Asset Management reported 3,976 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 39,522 shares. Midas invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lowe Brockenbrough & Co holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 107,142 shares. 18.13M are owned by Ameriprise Fin. 128,298 were reported by Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. 93,509 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Regal Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,512 shares. 78,128 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne. Karpus Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 28,627 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Com holds 6,234 shares. Kdi Capital Ltd Llc has 2.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 66,787 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold GLUU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 68.84 million shares or 5.16% more from 65.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 60,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Northern Tru holds 1.41M shares. Emerald Advisers Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Art Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 258,620 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 49,814 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 80,209 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Pnc Financial Grp Inc stated it has 500 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 334,027 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company. 6,356 are held by Prelude Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.48M shares. Paloma Prns invested in 18,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.14 million shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.47 million activity. $322,931 worth of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was sold by Akhavan Chris. The insider Smith Benjamin T. IV sold $1.32M. Shares for $650,874 were sold by Leichtner Scott on Wednesday, July 11. The insider Ludwig Eric R sold $918,840. de Masi Niccolo also sold $626,483 worth of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) on Monday, November 5.

Among 12 analysts covering Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Glu Mobile had 45 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Perform” rating in Thursday, November 12 report. The stock of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, October 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 6 by TH Capital. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 29 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GLUU in report on Wednesday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 9 by Benchmark.

