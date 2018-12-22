Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ncr Corp. (NCR) by 11.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 16,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,850 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46M, down from 138,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 2.09 million shares traded or 92.45% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 23/05/2018 – The ‘India Pharma Week’ Moves to Delhi-NCR in 2018; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 41.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 39,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.73M, down from 95,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 457,088 shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 13.63% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sun Communities had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 12 by Citigroup. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, April 24. Citigroup maintained the shares of SUI in report on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, January 5. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) rating on Wednesday, February 7. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $368,148 activity. 1,200 shares were sold by LEWIS CLUNET R, worth $119,940 on Friday, September 28.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $164.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 84,900 shares to 183,802 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 77.42 million shares or 5.96% more from 73.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 70,000 shares. 169 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Fdx Advsrs reported 7,401 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 575,000 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2,292 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 30,000 shares. The New York-based Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.82% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Axa holds 0.01% or 21,096 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 137 shares. Optimum Investment holds 725 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co reported 56,946 shares stake.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on February, 20 after the close. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. SUI’s profit will be $92.65M for 24.53 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. NCR had 38 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47.0 target in Friday, September 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 15 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) on Monday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NCR in report on Friday, July 14 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) rating on Thursday, February 4. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $20 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $39 target in Friday, October 20 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 15 report.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 9.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NCR’s profit will be $98.12 million for 6.56 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.10% EPS growth.