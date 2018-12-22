Kings Point Capital Management increased Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB) stake by 296.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 61,485 shares as Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 82,215 shares with $2.24 million value, up from 20,730 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Com now has $26.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Harris Corp Del (HRS) stake by 31.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 7,314 shares as Harris Corp Del (HRS)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 15,912 shares with $2.69 million value, down from 23,226 last quarter. Harris Corp Del now has $15.13B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.14 million shares traded or 77.41% up from the average. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 23/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Harris as Executive Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking; 26/04/2018 – Former Paypal CEO Bill Harris says bitcoin is a scam, and investors are “drinking the Kool-Aid.”; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Cut WR/KR Dwayne Harris; 30/05/2018 – Harris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Hand Middle’s Robert Harris Announced as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 24/04/2018 – Tomato Sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co.™ Launch at All Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy Stores; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Notes: Keenum, Harris, Draft, Dixon

Analysts await Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. HRS’s profit will be $224.73 million for 16.83 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Harris Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.30% EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Firstcash Inc stake by 13,333 shares to 23,633 valued at $1.94 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Park Hotels Resorts Inc stake by 24,327 shares and now owns 36,146 shares. Martin Midstream Prtnrs LP (NASDAQ:MMLP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Harris had 5 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRS in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) on Tuesday, November 13 to “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $190 target in Tuesday, October 16 report.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $19.39 million activity. $4.28M worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was sold by ZOISS EDWARD J. MIKUEN SCOTT T sold $627,407 worth of stock or 3,903 shares. $3.03M worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) shares were sold by Taylor Todd A.. Another trade for 24,670 shares valued at $3.99M was made by Young Christopher D. on Wednesday, September 12. Shares for $7.47 million were sold by FOX SHELDON J on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold HRS shares while 204 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 96.73 million shares or 2.18% less from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Webster Bank N A accumulated 0.02% or 700 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited owns 0.92% invested in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) for 26,380 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,006 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 13,065 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Ri has invested 0.93% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.05% or 42,619 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% or 122,102 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 127,670 shares. Girard Prtn holds 0.05% or 1,799 shares. Campbell And Company Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,988 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.13% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Cleararc Capital reported 2,742 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “E-warfare and robots: Harris Corp.’s $125M R&D investment will create high-wage jobs here – Orlando Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “US Army Awards Harris Corporation Nearly $218 Million Contract to Provide Wideband Satellite Communications Mission Support – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Air Force Concerns, Pentagon Says Space Force Is Affordable – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. $249,856 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were sold by Cooper Kathleen B. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 1,000 shares worth $25,750. On Friday, November 2 the insider Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842. The insider CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283. Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, November 6. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, November 2. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $33 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 10 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 13.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Energy Transfer LP a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.