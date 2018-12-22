Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 3.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 14,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,128 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.71M, up from 375,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 0.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 14,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.47 million, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.02M shares traded or 102.00% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 74.41% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. LivePerson had 20 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 15. Needham maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rating on Monday, October 30. Needham has “Buy” rating and $16.0 target. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 4 by Ladenburg. Credit Suisse reinitiated the shares of LPSN in report on Tuesday, September 8 with “Neutral” rating. Benchmark maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) rating on Thursday, November 5. Benchmark has “Hold” rating and $8 target. On Friday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by FBR Capital.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $1.29 million activity. 36,723 shares valued at $809,044 were sold by Greenberg Monica L. on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 6,875 shares valued at $156,750 was made by Vanounou Eran on Thursday, November 1. The insider LOCASCIO ROBERT P sold $56,763.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold LPSN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 1.26% more from 46.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Bank reported 98,400 shares stake. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated invested in 0.51% or 60,168 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 13,235 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp, a New York-based fund reported 730 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt has 314,788 shares. Pier Capital holds 1.1% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 335,300 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc owns 173,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,397 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited, California-based fund reported 47,749 shares. Amp invested in 0% or 23,600 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Co accumulated 722,303 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pdts Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 117,500 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Svcs Automobile Association reported 156,065 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 17,305 shares to 371,866 shares, valued at $28.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 11,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $732.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 10,550 shares to 30,900 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,390 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Thursday, November 9 report. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 10. As per Monday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Wood. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Tuesday, March 27. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Canaccord Genuity. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on Monday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 16. The rating was upgraded by IBC to “Sector Outperform” on Friday, October 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 10.

