Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) had a decrease of 42.62% in short interest. ALOT’s SI was 3,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 42.62% from 6,100 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)’s short sellers to cover ALOT’s short positions. The SI to Astronova Inc’s float is 0.06%. The stock decreased 5.26% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 8,367 shares traded. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 29.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia Holdings 4Q Net MYR181.8M; 17/05/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Lanny Shirk as President, Astro Spar Arden (ASA) Operations; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.39 BLN RGT; 12/04/2018 – ASTRO TO USE MEASAT-3B SATELLITE’S TRANSPONDER FOR $22.5M FEE; 27/03/2018 – Astro Teller, the head of Alphabet’s research arm X, said at the EmTech conference that agriculture is a natural fit for the company; 04/04/2018 – Updated ASTRO guideline for palliative lung radiation now recommends concurrent chemotherapy for some stage III patients; 13/03/2018 – Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital; 14/03/2018 – AstroNova 4Q EPS 9c

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 4.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 5,758 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 113,596 shares with $7.97M value, down from 119,354 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $66.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20M shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Names Jeffrey Henderson Non-Executive Chairman

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Convergence Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 3,965 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 20,765 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Communication owns 753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt has 6.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Leavell has 22,336 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability holds 167,586 shares. Greenleaf has 27,583 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 5,786 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 364,799 shares stake. Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dillon & Assocs, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,020 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 309,323 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. On Friday, November 23 the insider Rosenberg Donald J sold $347,746. ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold 1,306 shares worth $87,985. The insider AMON CRISTIANO R sold 18,323 shares worth $1.10 million.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TXN, QCOM, XENT – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Apple Stock Drops as Qualcomm Wins iPhone Sales Ban in Germany – Investorplace.com” published on December 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Qualcomm’s Data Center Business Failed – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 855 for 5G phones – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Qualcomm’s Dividend Safe? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Nomura. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 27.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $88,512 activity. The insider Schofield Harold sold 4,000 shares worth $88,512.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $125.15 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 30.98 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 4 investors sold AstroNova, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.94 million shares or 3.13% more from 3.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Ariel Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 519,221 shares. 11,197 are owned by Girard Prns Ltd. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 33,460 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) or 3,091 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 0% or 218,600 shares. 10,431 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Spark Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 13,810 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) for 16 shares. Northern Trust reported 0% in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Bridgeway reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 558,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 13 shares.