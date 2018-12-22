Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 236,941 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.74M, down from 239,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (LNG) by 27.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 64,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.59 million, down from 231,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 3.79M shares traded or 61.36% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Indian regulator issues Baby Powder order to J&J – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Defended at Wells Fargo; Stock Oversold – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GIS, UAA, FDX, FB, JNJ & more – CNBC” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Sell” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 23. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 29 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 16. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, April 12 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 7 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 14 to “Neutral” rating.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 23,972 shares to 166,495 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 46,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Duato Joaquin also sold $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. 166,695 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $112.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27,219 shares to 86,019 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (Put) (NYSE:PRGO) by 186,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Among 9 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Cheniere Energy Inc had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. Global Hunter Securities initiated it with “Accumulate” rating and $76 target in Thursday, July 23 report. The stock of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 23 by Goldman Sachs. Howard Weil upgraded the stock to “Sector Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 14 report. Citigroup upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on Wednesday, January 13 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 5 by Credit Suisse. The company was initiated on Wednesday, February 8 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.54 per share. LNG’s profit will be $79.63M for 46.01 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $585.71 million activity. $1.03M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares were sold by KILPATRICK DAVID B. The insider BRANDOLINI NUNO sold 20,000 shares worth $1.30 million. On Wednesday, June 27 ICAHN CARL C sold $584.37 million worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 9.00 million shares. Zichal Heather had sold 3,406 shares worth $234,064. Markowitz Sean N also bought $100,470 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Announce Completion of Merger – Business Wire” on September 20, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cheniere Energy’s stock climbs to 3-year high after Morgan Stanley turns bullish – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Cheniere awards $2.02B contract for sixth LNG train in Sabine Pass, Louisiana – Houston Business Journal” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy Partners: Is It Worth The Money To Invest In This Energy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy, Inc 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.