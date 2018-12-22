Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 9.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.50 million, down from 60,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 941,734 shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 49.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 27,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50 million, down from 55,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Miller Tabak given on Friday, July 29. Gordon Haskett initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, May 9 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Tuesday, September 8. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Monday, September 12. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 19. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Citigroup initiated Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, November 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $88 target. As per Thursday, January 19, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 8.

Among 15 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Guidewire Software had 47 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, September 21. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Thursday, November 30 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, June 13 report. As per Thursday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) rating on Wednesday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $75.0 target.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $14.53 million activity. Another trade for 136 shares valued at $13,687 was made by Hung Priscilla on Tuesday, September 4. Polelle Michael sold 1,004 shares worth $87,117. Shares for $38,112 were sold by Conway Craig. Sherry Steven P. also sold $565,422 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Tuesday, September 18. Shares for $67,830 were sold by DUBOIS GUY. On Tuesday, September 18 King James Winston sold $431,299 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 4,167 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,300 were reported by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 72,378 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 10,960 shares. Ent Serv Corporation holds 41 shares. Fmr Lc has 21,035 shares. Rmb Capital Lc holds 54,557 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) accumulated 18 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Earnest Limited Liability has 13 shares. 55,000 were reported by Firsthand Capital Inc. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 309,804 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 3,294 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.44% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).