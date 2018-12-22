Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc Com (BEN) by 35.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 26,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 74,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 8.64M shares traded or 107.63% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 106,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.95M, down from 245,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.59 million activity. Tyle Craig Steven also sold $350,004 worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on Friday, August 31. $158,315 worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares were sold by Plafker Jed A..

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $549.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 108,105 shares to 463,598 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Food Inc Com (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 24,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold BEN shares while 174 reduced holdings.

Among 16 analysts covering Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 15.91% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.88 per share. BEN’s profit will be $379.02M for 9.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million was sold by Nadella Satya. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $286.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 264,800 shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings.