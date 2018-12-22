Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 78.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 23,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,240 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253,000, down from 29,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 19.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, down from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 913,152 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 36.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.54 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $14.12 million for 36.99 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.46% negative EPS growth.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $26.32 million activity. 63,070 shares valued at $5.68M were sold by Angle Colin M on Wednesday, November 28. $39,924 worth of stock was sold by Miller Andrew on Monday, December 10. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J had sold 48,582 shares worth $5.37M on Monday, September 17. $458,235 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares were sold by Bell Michael. The insider Dean Alison sold $1.43M. Shares for $1.27 million were sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, August 27.

Among 14 analysts covering IRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. IRobot Corporation had 42 analyst reports since September 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Wednesday, April 27. The stock of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 6. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Dougherty. Piper Jaffray maintained iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Monday, November 14 with “Buy”. On Monday, July 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Dougherty to “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $65.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold IRBT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 26.15 million shares or 14.08% less from 30.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 64,982 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Connors Investor Ser Inc has 0.58% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 39,105 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 12,099 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 196,708 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 52,834 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. First Mercantile has 0.04% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,000 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel invested in 16,858 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 17,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Nine Masts Cap Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Sei Investments reported 47,621 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,300 shares. Regions has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $286.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15,900 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $167.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Eqty Etf (SCHF) by 17,366 shares to 256,112 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by iBERIA Capital Partners with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 20. Cleveland downgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, October 18 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HAL in report on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 3 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 21 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by KLR Group.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Another trade for 1,210 shares valued at $43,838 was made by Beaty Anne L. on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $93,680 were sold by Pope Lawrence J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Eck Associate holds 1.18% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 5.98 million shares. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 53,685 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 41,358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Innovations Ltd owns 9,750 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com reported 2.76M shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.31% or 1.34 million shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 361,291 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Bokf Na stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fmr Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 7.50 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,846 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Salem Inc holds 1.51% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 69,775 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank reported 0.48% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).