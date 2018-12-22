Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD) by 84.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 249,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 545,554 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76 million, up from 295,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 740,132 shares traded or 88.61% up from the average. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has declined 17.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q OPER REV. $156.7M, EST. $164.7M

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 18.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 14,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,722 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, up from 78,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 84.72% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 29 by Atlantic Securities. On Wednesday, January 18 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 24 with “Buy”. As per Monday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Tuesday, January 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, September 29. FBR Capital maintained the shares of HAL in report on Thursday, July 21 with “Outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 5 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 32,492 were reported by Holderness Investments. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability reported 0.34% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Mercer Advisers invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 245,204 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 41.73M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,051 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.12% stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 125,900 shares. First Corp In reported 0.06% stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 366,794 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia accumulated 167,419 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $415.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 3,428 shares to 60,859 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 75,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,559 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: My Opinion After Third-Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – TAC Adds New Air Freight Pricing Routes – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton: An Excellent Entry Point Is Near – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton EPS estimates cut at Citi as Q4 ‘unlikely the trough’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Pope Lawrence J also sold $93,680 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, December 11. Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), 0 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Heartland Express had 36 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 5. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, February 14 by JP Morgan. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Underperform” on Monday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 5 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 28. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of HTLD in report on Thursday, April 7 to “Sector Weight” rating. The stock of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For FLIR Systems (FLIR) – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: CFR, SRPT – Nasdaq” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” published on May 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heartland Express, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Executive Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer John P. Cosaert – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2017.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 2,842 shares to 151,084 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 129.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,677 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Large Cap Etf (Prn) (SCHX).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 9 investors sold HTLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 47.40 million shares or 1.32% more from 46.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 130,309 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 37,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Parkside Natl Bank And Tru owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.02% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0% in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) for 547,765 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD). Citigroup holds 16,433 shares.