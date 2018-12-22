Among 4 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Align Technology had 9 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 13. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ALGN in report on Friday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Thursday, October 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, October 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $375 New Target: $343 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $320 New Target: $300 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $391 New Target: $375 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $425 New Target: $330 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $315 New Target: $320 Maintain

26/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $340 New Target: $391 Maintain

26/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $375 New Target: $425 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $290 New Target: $315 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $350 New Target: $375 Maintain

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Facebook (FB) stake by 5.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 5,436 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 87,140 shares with $14.33M value, down from 92,576 last quarter. Facebook now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook suspended the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 26/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook reportedly pulled contacts and text messages from Android users; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY-Is it just a cold, or something more serious?; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Align Technology, Inc. shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26,446 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 14 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ing Groep Nv has 8,114 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc holds 0.28% or 135,440 shares. Ashford Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,415 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Victory Capital Management invested in 360,056 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Usca Ria Ltd Llc owns 1,130 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt L P has 0.19% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Archford Cap Strategies Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 52 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 68,950 shares.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $15.93 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 52.04 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

The stock increased 0.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.17. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. $3.79 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was sold by Pascaud Raphael on Thursday, August 23. 25,000 shares valued at $9.19 million were sold by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Tuesday, August 14. $1.27M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were sold by Thaler Warren S. $1.50M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were sold by Beard Simon. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $3.82M was sold by LACOB JOSEPH. Shares for $1.99 million were sold by Puco Christopher C. on Friday, November 30. The insider Kolli Sreelakshmi sold $1.12 million.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 126,045 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Ims Cap reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oxbow Lc has invested 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scharf Lc invested in 10,205 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management holds 0.54% or 15,651 shares in its portfolio. 3,786 are owned by First Heartland Consultants. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 83,171 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 27,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Inc Inc Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 10,099 shares. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Resources reported 4.25 million shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark sold 480,000 shares worth $96.67 million. Wehner David M. also sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.87 million. The insider Stretch Colin sold $120,000. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786. Shares for $11.47M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, July 19. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,112 shares worth $290,400 on Thursday, November 15.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, October 31. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, October 24. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 16 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by Edward Jones on Friday, July 27.

