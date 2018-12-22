Martin Currie Ltd decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 11.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 8,400 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 63,313 shares with $5.36 million value, down from 71,713 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $114.93B valuation. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) stake by 5.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hamlin Capital Management Llc acquired 161,314 shares as Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI)’s stock declined 5.18%. The Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.96 million shares with $66.20M value, up from 2.80M last quarter. Old Rep Intl Corp now has $6.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 3.21M shares traded or 101.97% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $217,338 activity. MUELLER KARL W had sold 9,879 shares worth $217,338 on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold ORI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0.01% or 470,865 shares in its portfolio. 11,880 are held by First Mercantile Tru Com. Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Navellier Assoc Incorporated accumulated 20,773 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 52,688 shares. 12,303 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr accumulated 29,465 shares. Brookstone Cap Management has 24,615 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 184,651 shares. Earnest Ptnrs owns 114 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Mariner Wealth Advisors accumulated 37,165 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 2.05 million shares. Optimum owns 38,550 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.06% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 65,221 shares to 2.00 million valued at $89.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 29,558 shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

More recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic: 37 Straight Hikes, +77% Earnings Growth, 30% Payout Ratio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 83,858 shares to 84,129 valued at $924,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,389 shares and now owns 85,349 shares. Ryanair Hldgs Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 2.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability has invested 0.82% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brinker owns 82,541 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 2.22M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Nomura holds 0.04% or 119,341 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 8,220 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 46,858 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Harvest Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,680 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney stated it has 1,076 shares. Community Finance Svcs Gp holds 0.37% or 12,860 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 21,207 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.11% or 3.44 million shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na has 40,524 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 41,428 shares in its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nike had 27 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 29 report. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Monday, August 20 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $76 target in Friday, June 29 report. Cowen & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 29. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $81 target.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Next For Nike’s Stock After Crushing Earnings? (NYSE:NKE) – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.