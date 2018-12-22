Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,550 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.56M, up from 14,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,338 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.11M, down from 127,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D, worth $133,910 on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES. $536,638 worth of stock was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, December 13. The insider Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million. The insider Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M. The insider Gorsky Alex sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,392 shares to 2,665 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 228,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,314 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 31. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $13200 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 7 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, August 24. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Limited reported 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Wheatland Inc has 1.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Freestone Capital Ltd invested in 23,572 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited reported 129,274 shares. Tillar holds 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,621 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Com stated it has 14,266 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Amer Group accumulated 1.14M shares. & Mgmt owns 77,176 shares. Zacks invested in 1.95% or 676,445 shares. Peninsula Asset Management reported 22,371 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 232,716 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundx Grp Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,400 shares. Moreover, Pecaut & Com has 2.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 30,291 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Founders Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 123,943 shares stake. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 89,200 shares. 197,349 are owned by Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited. Mai Capital Management accumulated 212,089 shares. 19,017 are held by Aull And Monroe Investment. Cedar Hill Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,000 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8.55 million shares. Veritas Inv Management Llp accumulated 890,256 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Company holds 15,282 shares. 16,447 were reported by Bangor Retail Bank. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department stated it has 107,642 shares. Signature Est And Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 72,661 shares. Salient Trust Lta owns 3.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 288,238 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. On Monday, November 5 BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,000 shares. $1.12 million worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45 million. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 17. Vetr downgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, August 27. Vetr has “Strong-Buy” rating and $47.76 target. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, October 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $90 target. Vetr upgraded the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, August 21 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80.0 target in Monday, August 21 report. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, February 2. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8800 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 1.