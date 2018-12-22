Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 20.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 286,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 215,026 shares traded or 92.27% up from the average. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has risen 9.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 6.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 5,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.83M, down from 84,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $151.04. About 1.33M shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 44.54% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $1.86M for 15.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harvard Bioscience Inc had 4 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 17 by Singular Research. As per Tuesday, July 28, the company rating was initiated by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold HBIO shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.91 million shares or 1.01% more from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 102,648 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,149 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.81 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,379 shares. Macquarie Grp has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Art Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 53,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). White Pine owns 18,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 879,700 shares stake. Blackrock has 2.99M shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 59,833 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 22,635 shares to 652,353 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 77,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $1.18 million activity. $29,243 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was sold by Gagnon Robert E.. Duchemin Jeffrey sold 40,000 shares worth $213,353.

Among 25 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Burlington Stores had 88 analyst reports since October 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Friday, August 31. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $178 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120.0 target in Tuesday, November 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 2. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, May 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132.0 target in Monday, December 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 27 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 31 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BURL in report on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 26 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $22.83 million activity. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING sold $430,923 worth of stock. Shares for $704,278 were sold by Hand Fred. Vecchio Jennifer sold $135,138 worth of stock. 2,200 shares valued at $381,810 were sold by Crimmins John on Tuesday, September 4. 20,000 shares were sold by Kingsbury Thomas, worth $3.00M.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.17 per share. BURL’s profit will be $186.04M for 13.68 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.10% EPS growth.