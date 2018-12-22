Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 4.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 15,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,695 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.35M, up from 381,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 41.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 48,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,487 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.64M, down from 116,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 10.92 million shares traded or 97.51% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $251.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,000 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 27,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,875 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $893.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 27,262 shares to 180,115 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 5.98% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.67B for 17.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.