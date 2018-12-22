Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 30.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 39,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,206 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, up from 126,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 21.76 million shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has risen 25.19% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator approves Vale-Yara fertilizer deal; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 26/04/2018 – VALE’S POPPINGA SAYS HIGH-GRADE IRON PREMIUM WILL STAY ELEVATED; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 1.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.51M, down from 238,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Intuitive Surgical vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Johnson & Johnson, Costco and Adobe – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Weak Sign – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. $133,910 worth of stock was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41M was made by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. 29,000 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $3.91M on Monday, August 27. Another trade for 3,643 shares valued at $536,638 was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, December 18. As per Monday, August 31, the company rating was downgraded by Vetr. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 10. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Sell” rating by Standpoint Research on Friday, May 20. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Limited owns 508,317 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Management Inc owns 59,088 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,272 shares. Alley Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diligent Limited Liability stated it has 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Advisors Incorporated stated it has 9,833 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cumberland Prtnrs reported 2.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cordasco Fincl Network holds 1.57% or 11,935 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 18,550 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22.92 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 24.57M shares. Accredited Investors Inc invested in 5,245 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $577.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A) by 12,375 shares to 105,220 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 27 analysts covering Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Vale S.A. had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VALE in report on Tuesday, June 27 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, December 5. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of VALE in report on Wednesday, November 22 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, June 26. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 28 by HSBC.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FT: Vale chief to focus on increasing shareholder returns – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vale: Embracing The Electric Vehicle Revolution – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Vale S.A. a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vale’s Q3 iron ore production hits all-time high – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $200.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 7,552 shares to 9,850 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 27,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,023 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).