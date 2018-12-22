Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 187.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,101 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.63M, up from 23,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.13 million shares traded or 290.48% up from the average. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 32.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 95.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 110,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.71 million, up from 115,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09M shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $446.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 7,880 shares to 211,682 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 8,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,985 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshwinds Advisory Com has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Culbertson A N & reported 0.46% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Terril Brothers Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Beacon Grp Inc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 127,793 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 5,800 shares. Wallace has 1.38% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 9,779 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough. Moreover, Stellar Capital Limited Co has 0.37% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Old National Bank In has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Perritt Mgmt has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pnc Grp Inc invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schroder Management Gru has 560,555 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 154,920 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $4.63 million activity. On Monday, August 20 the insider SASTRE MARIA bought $47,370. $604,321 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was sold by MILLER HEIDI. Nudi Jonathon also sold $225,155 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares. Another trade for 2,450 shares valued at $105,919 was made by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Sunday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, December 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GIS in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 28 by Zacks. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 15. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 26 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, May 24. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is General Mills’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Breakdown Of The General Mills Q2 Print (NYSE:GIS) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Mills (GIS) PT Cut To $43 At Barclays – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Nov. 30 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $454.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 131,540 shares to 204,390 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 102,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Wideopenwest Inc.

Among 6 analysts covering Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Meta Financial Group had 25 analyst reports since October 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, January 10, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy”. The stock of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by FBR Capital. The stock of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 6. The stock of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, January 10. Raymond James maintained Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) on Monday, October 15 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 12. Wood initiated the shares of CASH in report on Thursday, April 7 with “Outperform” rating. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 13 report.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Increases Dividend by 6.7% on Solid Cash Flow – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Small-Cap Bear Is Here – What Next? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 22, 2018.