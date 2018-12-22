Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Celestica Inc (CLS) stake by 8.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 268,670 shares as Celestica Inc (CLS)’s stock declined 20.76%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 3.33M shares with $36.03 million value, up from 3.06 million last quarter. Celestica Inc now has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 323,100 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 6.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 29.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 41,137 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 100,536 shares with $7.76M value, down from 141,673 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59 million shares traded or 137.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Asset Mgmt stated it has 124,700 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,405 shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc invested in 39,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 384,709 shares. Philadelphia invested in 0.15% or 23,735 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Matrix Asset Advisors Ny has 3.43% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Destination Wealth Management accumulated 8,406 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Arrow Finance, a New York-based fund reported 7,879 shares. 2.18 million were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Mirador Capital Prns LP has 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,068 shares. Comerica Securities has invested 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 6,626 shares to 227,097 valued at $41.70M in 2018Q3. It also upped Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 23,271 shares and now owns 77,478 shares. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity. MARTIN JOHN C sold $3.90M worth of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Monday, October 1.

