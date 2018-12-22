Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) by 7.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 27,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $619.39 million, up from 25,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 10,530 shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 17.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA) by 166.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $230.49. About 1.70M shares traded or 56.83% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $289.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) by 4,069 shares to 67,105 shares, valued at $2.58B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,466 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California (NYSE:BANC).

Concourse Capital Management Llc, which manages about $220.65M and $171.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 11,884 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co by 40,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,478 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $21.15 million activity. Halligan Catherine Ann sold $36,313 worth of stock. Nagler Lorna had sold 2,000 shares worth $552,383 on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold ULTA shares while 182 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 49.89 million shares or 2.73% less from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 9,548 shares. Stephens Ar holds 13,607 shares. 13,316 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. Liberty Capital Mgmt has 5,395 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 14,316 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset reported 1,590 shares stake. Inv Serv Wi has invested 1.3% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bancorp Of The West owns 5,950 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 775 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 0.16% or 11,440 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% or 916 shares. 91,836 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,274 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 31,382 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon has 847,947 shares.